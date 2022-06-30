Pikes Peak Lager House stopped by Loving Living Local with some exciting news ahead of the holiday weekend. Being just 2 blocks from the stadium, the Lager House is the official pre-game party spot for the Switchbacks FC game days.



Switchbacks went to the playoffs last year, and are kicking butt this season with a 11-3 record. To celebrate all their success, Pikes Peak Lager House is offering a $12 Pizza & Pint deal all day long when the Switchbacks play at home.



Enjoy your 4th of July watching the Switchbacks FC, followed by their annual firework show. Before the match, sit back and grab a beer at the Lager House and watch the fireworks from the rooftop patio. The view won’t disappoint you!



Keep up with Pikes Peak Lager House here -> Drink Up!