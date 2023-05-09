(WORLDWIDE) — Physician and bestselling author Dr. William Li, author of “Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer” joined Loving Living Local host Nova to share his latest book. New York Times bestseller Eat to Beat Disease reveals the science of eating your way to a healthy metabolism.

In his first groundbreaking book, Dr. William Li explored the world of food as medicine. By eating foods you already enjoy, like tomatoes, blueberries, sourdough bread, and dark chocolate, your body activates its five health defense systems to fight cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative autoimmune diseases, and other debilitating conditions.

Now in Eat to Beat Your Diet, Dr. Li introduces the surprising new science of metabolism and weight loss, revealing healthy body fat can help you lose weight; your metabolism at 60 can be the same as when you were 20; yo-yo dieting can actually benefit your health; 8-hour fasting windows can be as effective as 12-hour fasting windows; and losing just a little bit of weight can have big impacts on your health

Dr Williams Li’s latest book has connected with many recognizable faces around the world from U2, Rachael Ray, and Cindy Crawford. For more information on Dr William Li and all the book details head to his website.