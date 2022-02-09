Eat sweet and make a difference while you do it with Allie’s Sweet Treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - A Louisiana high school student has a tough choice to make. She has more than 100 colleges vying after her, plus scholarship offers left and right, adding up to a whopping $4.5 million in offers.

Kassidy Parnell is a senior at Tara High School in Baton Rouge, where she earned a GPA of 4.1. She said her grades have landed her at the top of her graduating class.