Eat a delicious meal and help a good cause

Living Local

by: Claudia Garofalo

Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, June 13th, make plans to head out for a delicious bite at Texas T-Bone Steakhouse. By doing so, you are helping a great organization; Restore Innocence.

Lindy Havens, Executive Director of Restore Innocence, is here to talk about the importance of raising awareness when it comes to child trafficking in our area.

Texas T-Bone on N. Academy, will donate 30% of proceeds this Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m. to the Restore Innocence Organization. Join the cause and come show your support.

To learn more, visit: www.RestoreInnocence.org

———————————————————————————————————————————

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins