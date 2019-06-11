Eat a delicious meal and help a good cause

This Thursday, June 13th, make plans to head out for a delicious bite at Texas T-Bone Steakhouse. By doing so, you are helping a great organization; Restore Innocence.

Lindy Havens, Executive Director of Restore Innocence, is here to talk about the importance of raising awareness when it comes to child trafficking in our area.

Texas T-Bone on N. Academy, will donate 30% of proceeds this Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m. to the Restore Innocence Organization. Join the cause and come show your support.

To learn more, visit: www.RestoreInnocence.org

