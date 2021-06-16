It’s important to know what to do in a sticky situation on the road. Matt Fengler with Best West Tire and Service in Colorado Springs shows us in detail how to change a tire.
1) Find a Safe Place to Pull Over
2) Check Equipment
3) Loosen the Lug Nuts
4) Lift Your Vehicle Off the Ground
5) Remove the Lug Nuts and the Tire
6) Place the Spare Tire on the Car
7) Replace the Lug Nuts
8) Lower Your Vehicle and Begin Tightening
To learn more important details, head to Best West Tire & Service website.
Easy steps to changing a tire with Best West Tire & Service
