Easy steps to changing a tire with Best West Tire & Service

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s important to know what to do in a sticky situation on the road. Matt Fengler with Best West Tire and Service in Colorado Springs shows us in detail how to change a tire.

1) Find a Safe Place to Pull Over
2) Check Equipment
3) Loosen the Lug Nuts
4) Lift Your Vehicle Off the Ground
5) Remove the Lug Nuts and the Tire
6) Place the Spare Tire on the Car
7) Replace the Lug Nuts
8) Lower Your Vehicle and Begin Tightening

To learn more important details, head to Best West Tire & Service website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac