(SPONSORED) — Eastlake High School is a public school that believes in creating a personalized learning community for 9th through 12th-grade students. During this time of giving, they want to ensure that their families and the community know that someone cares and is holding a Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive. The basket giveaway happens before any long break providing families in need with food to last the whole holiday! Principal Cassandra Berry came in-studio to share more about the drive.

For more information about Eastlake High School visit eastlakehs.net.