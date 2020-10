Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Claudia’s mom Christina is visiting Colorado Springs, and we couldn’t let her leave before sharing her traditional taco recipe.

Make it a Taco Friday, all you need is: 1lb ground beef, corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, diced onion, salt, pepper, and some shredded cheese.