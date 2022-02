Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Early Connections Learning Centers is Colorado’s oldest nonprofit child care organization. They’re helping to provide high-quality early care and education for children and celebrating 125 years! President and CEO Diane Price sat down with Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak to discuss what makes the program unique and how childcare has historically been crucial to a strong economy.

