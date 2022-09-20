To commemorate 125 years of legacy building in Colorado, Early Connections is throwing a celebration of epic proportions. This evening will be dedicated to discussing the hardships they overcame and the successes they had, as well as the bright and daring future they are creating. President and CEO of Early Connections Liz Denson talks about the party and how you can attend!

The evening will include dinner, dancing, cocktails, and an opportunity to place yourself in history.

If you want to learn more or purchase tickets to celebrate and participate in a remarkable legacy, visit earlyconnections.org.