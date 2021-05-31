Dutch Bros Coffee raising money for Mayfield Counseling with every cup

On June 1st, all nine Dutch Bros. locations in Colorado Springs will be combining our monthly “Sticker Day” event giving back $1 for every drink sold. The money will be going to Mayfield Counseling’s Client Assistance Fund. The goal is to have a $75,000 fund set aside for people who want to get help but money is a barrier to getting the treatment they need.

To learn more about Dutch Bros. and their charity event, visit mayfieldcounseling.com and Dutch Bros coffee.

