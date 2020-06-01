During National Family Month, Kids Crossing reminds us of the importance of fostering children

National Family Month is a time when families start spending more time together and focus more attention on mothers and fathers as the most powerful support system for their children. Kids Crossing is a placement agency that works to to finding loving families for children that need placement. Kids Crossing recruitment and retention specialist, Sarah Bailey joined us to explain the importance of opening your home and fostering children. If you’ve ever thought about becoming a foster parent, please watch the video or click here.

