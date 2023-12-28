(SPONSORED) — As winter rolls in, Dunkin’ is tickled pink to announce the return of several fan favorites as well as introduce a few new items to its winter menu. Krista Witiak makes her way to Dunkin’ on Fort Carson to catch up with George Hart and see how they’re gearing up for a tasty 2024.

Dunkin’s fan-favorite Pink Velvet Macchiato is back along with the new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee. The Pink Velvet layered drink captured hearts everywhere with its bold espresso, red velvet cake flavor, and notes of cream cheese frosting. At the same time, Dunkin’s latest drink marries the flavors of toasted hazelnut with the sweetness of white chocolate to create a warming winter drink.

Dunkin’ is kicking off 2024 with new treats for guests to try in the winter season, so why not fuel up on Dunkin’s new winter food and bakery items like the Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut, Pancake Wake-Up Wraps, Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon Sandwich, and Snackin’ Bacon.

Dunkin’ is making it a rewarding winter with special offers for the new year. Dunkin’ Rewards members can look forward to fresh offers, including:

A $2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee (limit one per member per day).

3X points when Boosted Members place an order through the mobile app on Wednesdays.

100 Bonus Points for all members who order through the mobile app on Mondays.

Learn more about Dunkin’ and its winter lineup at dunkindonuts.com.