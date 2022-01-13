Dunkin’s new winter menu is a must-try, including the new Stroopwafel Doughnut

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

After a busy holiday season, running into the new year isn’t always easy, and Dunkin’ knows it. Last week they launched an all-new winter menu — with tastes designed to excite customers! Krista Witiak visited Dunkin’ off Hancock Expressway with Franchisee Leader George to talk all things new on the menu.

Dunkin’ released the NEW Brown Sugar Cookie coffee flavor and Brown Sugar Oat Latte, which some say is the ultimate winter beverage with notes of brown sugar, baked cookies, and toasted notes.

Customers can discover a new way to breakfast at Dunkin’ with new food items, with options that might help those eating healthier New Year’s resolutions.

Don’t let the winter get you down, Dunkin’s new Stroopwafel Doughnut may be able to cure your winter blues. Also, the Stroopwafel Doughnut is the perfect treat to dunk into Dunkin’s new Winter Blend Coffee, the newest addition to Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series.

For more information, head to dunkindonuts.com.