(SPONSORED) – Loving Living Local host Nova was at the newest Dunkin’ location on Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs catching up with Dunkin Franchisee Leader George Hart. The Dunkin holiday menu is back with a few returning items along with a couple of new products Dunkin is excited about!

Back again is the Cookie Butter Cold Brew. It features Dunkin’s slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew, along with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. It’s topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam and adds the flavor of warm holiday spices, finished with cookie butter crumbles.

New to the holiday lineup and something different is the Spiced Cookie Coffee, another delightful take on coffee and cookies. Available iced or hot, the Spiced Cookie Coffee features brown sugar and vanilla flavor notes paired with creamy oat milk to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.

Now you can’t have the holiday season at Dunkin’ without the staples. The fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is back on the menu for the peak holiday decadence.

The signature holiday beverage features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder. Dunkin’s Toasted White Chocolate Swirl is also back to help guests toast to the season! It’s a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor that can be added to any hot or iced coffee.

This holiday season, Dunkin’ is introducing two new festive food items! Guests can add a holiday breakfast boost to their mornings with a fun twist on hash browns with the launch of the Loaded Hash Browns. This latest breakfast innovation features a layer of hash browns topped with warm cheddar queso featuring a hint of jalapeno, and topped with crispy, crumbled bacon.

In honor of Veterans Day, Dunkin’ is serving a sweet salute to all who serve by offering a free donut to veterans and active-duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.

To further embrace the season of giving, Dunkin’ is welcoming back Free Donut Wednesdays! Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any drink, now through Dec. 31.

It’s the perfect excuse to get your weekly donut from Dunkin’! In addition to Free Donut Wednesday, Dunkin’ is offering new deals for Rewards members this November.

Members can enjoy:

$1 Medium Hot Coffee

Free Medium Cold Brew with purchase

Free Medium Hot or Iced Chai Latte with purchase

2X points on Wake-Up Wraps



Happy Veterans Day, and thank you to all who have served.