MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- The fruitcakes will fly again in Manitou Springs. The annual Fruitcake Toss returns on January 29th at Memorial Park. The event is from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and it's only a $1 per event ticket.

It all started in 1996 with locals throwing fruitcakes in the park, and 27 years later, the event is still going strong. Events will be pure feats of strength, talent, balance, and taste!