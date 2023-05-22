(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner Kathryn Ricciardelli from Colorado Springs!

Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. All you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your Dunkin/Living Local mug and a coffee gift card. Have you entered yet?

Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day is back in Colorado Springs! You can grab a cup of good karma Tuesday, May 23rd, from your local Dunkin’, where $1 from every iced coffee sold will be donated to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, which benefits local children’s hospitals like Children’s Hospital Colorado. 100% of funds raised locally will stay local to bring joy to kids battling illness!

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com.