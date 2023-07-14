(SPONSORED) — This summer, Dunkin’ is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer with its brand-new Shine Gold Initiative! Starting Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, August 5, guests are invited to visit participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Colorado and make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. As a thank you for their donation, guests will receive a free Gold Joy Donut!

Dunkin’s Salted Caramel Cold Brew, Caramel Chocoholic Donut, and all-new Dunkin’ Wraps are helping to savor summer and fuel the season’s adventures! Some new items even received a thumbs-up from a very special taste tester.

Check out Dunkin’ online at dunkindonuts.com.