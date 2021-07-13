Dunkin’ donating coffee to heroes of the United Service Organization for every pound purchased

 During the month of July, guests can take part in Dunkin’ of Colorado’s “Coffee for Heroes” donation! Franchisee Leader, George Hart says Dunkin’ is giving back to local military service members with pounds of coffee all month long through July 31. For every pound of coffee purchased at participating Colorado restaurants, Dunkin’ franchisees will donate a pound of coffee to United Service Organization of Colorado. The donated pounds of coffee will go directly to local active military service members and their families.

For more information go to dunkindonuts.com.

