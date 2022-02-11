Dunk your way through Valentine’s Day treats with Dunkin’

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

No matter how you celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, Dunkin’ is making it easy to feel the love and share in the sweetness of the holiday with a lineup of sweet new sips and treats.

Dunkin’ fans can feel the love this Valentine’s Day with two new beverages, the new Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte and Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

Roses are red; violets are blue; on Valentine’s Day, only a heart-shaped doughnut will do! The return of Dunkin’s fan-favorite heart-shaped donuts includes the Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut, available for a limited time.

Dunkin’s seasonal menu offers choices to fit any Valentine’s Day mood or moment. For more information, head to dunkindonuts.com.