You’re not alone if you’re having a difficult time getting into the spirit of things this time of year. But it’s the season of giving, and Dr. Mark Mayfield, author, speaker, consultant, and the founder of Mayfield Counseling Center, sits down with Krista Witiak to offer some helpful advice on how to keep your mental health in check during the holidays.

To learn more, visit: MayfieldCounseling.com, and for more information on Dr. Mark Mayfield head to drmayfield.com.