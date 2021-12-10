Today’s crazy housing market in Colorado Springs can make buying a home for the first time even more nerve-racking than usual. As the market continues to fluctuate, some people may wonder if buying a first home is still even possible, and if so, is there still help available to make it happen?
Randy Bell with Colorado First Time Home Buyer stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to ease your mind discussing down payment assistance.
www.coloradofirsttimehomebuyer.com
Down payment assistance for a Colorado First Time Home Buyer is still a doable option
