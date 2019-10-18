Double Your Trouble Benefit Concert

Double Your Trouble – Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute band is doing a benefit concert for the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society at Stargazer’s Theater on Saturday the 19th.
by: Maria ParmigianiPosted: / Updated:
Double Your Trouble – Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute band is doing a benefit concert for the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society at Stargazer’s Theater on Saturday the 19th.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.