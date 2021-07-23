Dos Santos shows off their Dos Marg Flight for National Tequila Day!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Dos Santos, a Colorado-based Mexican restaurant, is celebrating National Tequila Day with much more than lime and salt; you’re not going to want to miss out.

Tequila, triple sec, and lime sound like a good time, especially when you can drink three at a time! Dos Santos is celebrating National Tequila Day with the first-ever Dos Marg Flight!

For the flight, they’re serving up their Summer Thyme Marg, a House Tommy’s Marg, and a Spicy Passionfruit Marg for $16.

For more information on celebrating at Dos Santos, head to their Facebook page, or if you want to check out their menu, you can find that at www.dossantostacos.com.