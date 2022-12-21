(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The long-awaited Dos Dos is opening in Downtown Colorado Springs next week! Get ready to get your tacos and cocktails fix in a grab-and-go style because your neighborhood taqueria is here. Dos Dos Regional Manager Jacinda Gallegos and Bar Manager Renee Mitchell joined the Loving Living Local crew with a first look and taste.

Dos Dos is a spinoff of the popular sister restaurant Dos Santos. Dos Dos will be a more fast-casual dining experience and offer burritos!

For more information about the new taqueria, head online to dosdostacos.com.