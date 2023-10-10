(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — The fastest-growing (and shortest) running event in Colorado is back!

Mark your calendars for October 15 and get ready to lace up those running shoes because it’s going down at the 9th Annual Palmer Lake .5K, the “Race for the Rest of Us” hosted by Awake the Lake! The thrilling .5-kilometer race offers more than just stunning autumn views of Palmer Lake but also a donut in the middle and a beer/soda waiting at the finish line. Awake Palmer Lake board members joined host Jen Musa to share details on this family-friendly event.

Are you looking to join in on the fun? Visit AwakePalmerLake.org and runsignup.com, or they have day-of registrations as well.