Medicare Annual Enrollment period is the time of year when qualifying individuals can select, change, or renew their Medicare plan. For 2021, it runs from October 15th through December 7th. Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their well-being, but also for their wallet. For most people, this is their only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year.
Dr. Kendra Robison with OPTUM sits down with Keni Mac to explain the do’s and don’ts of the enrollment process.
To learn more about the enrollment, go to www.optumcare.com
Don’t wait until it’s too late, enroll in Medicare now
