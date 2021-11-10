Don’t wait until it’s too late, enroll in Medicare now

DENVER –– In honor of Veterans Day, staff members from Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s office interviewed Army Air Corps veteran Richard Gottlieb of Rio Grande County, Army veteran Keith Lamee of El Paso County and Air Force veteran Michelle Johnson of Adams County for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

The Veterans History Project is an effort to preserve the historic experiences of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces by recording their stories and archiving them for future use by historians, teachers, and the public.