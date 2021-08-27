“Don’t Sweat 60” a new attitude towards aging and staying healthy

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Matthew Schechner, the author of Don’t Sweat 60, is dedicated to making sure there’s never a reason to let age stop you from staying healthy, and he joins Krista Witiak on Loving Living Local outside the studio to show off some easy tips to get you exercising right at home!

Schechner’s life experiences have brought him to where he is today, an author and motivational speaker promoting senior success and senior safety.

Ready to take the health plunge? Or you’re just looking to learn more about Schechner and Don’t Sweat 60, head online to dontsweatsixty.com.