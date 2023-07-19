(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jump! Jump! Your way to the Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs for the International Jump Rope Union’s (IJRU) 2023 World Jump Rope Championships. More than 30 countries are bringing their enthusiasm and physical strength to the first-ever Jump Rope tournament in the Olympic City. Loving Living Local Field Host Krista Witiak learns what it takes to succeed in this competitive sport.

For more information on the event or how you can witness the power and skill of these athletes from around the world as they jump, skip, and soar their way to victory, visit ijru.sport.