(SPONSORED) — Fair season is kicking into high gear across southern Colorado! The Fremont County Fair’s big finale is this weekend, with activities all day. The fair, now located at Pathfinder Regional Park, does not have a general gate fee meaning everyone is invited to participate in the fair activities! From 4H, rides, vendors, and entertainment Krista Witiak does her best to try and hit every corner of the Fremont County Fair & Rodeo.

Friday, August 4th, is Family Day at the Fremont County Fair! Get ready to experience the different vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, fair exhibits, and projects, plus the Salida Circus and Nature’s Educators are at the fair as well as reenactors and historians with Monarch Productions.

There is a brand new addition to Pathfinder Park. Fremont County recently finished the new clear-span pavilion! The 160-foot by 300-foot covered arena has an attached 34-foot by 80-foot classroom, which will face north. The classroom portion has two restrooms, storage, and an announcer’s booth for the arena.

For more information about the fair or rodeo, visit fremontcountyfairandrodeo.com.