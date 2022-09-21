(SPONSORED) — Don’t miss First Tee — Southern Colorado’s Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival this Saturday! All proceeds benefit First Tee, a junior golf program that helps youth participants develop confidence, overcome challenges, and achieve goals.

Event details:

Where: Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910)

When: September 24, 2022 Time: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Why: Fundraising event to support First Tee — Southern Colorado

What to expect: Music, games, tequila (along with other spirits and beverages), and LOTS of tacos!

Get your tickets here: firstteesoco.org/donate/.

For more information about First Tee — Southern Colorado, a 501(c)(3), click here.