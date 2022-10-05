(SPONSORED) — The leaves are falling, and the temperature is dropping, so what better way to warm up than with a beer and a brat? SausageFest 2022 is Colorado Springs’ sausage and gourmet food celebration, and Solsage Food Truck shares some of its savory staples and details on its upcoming event with Nova!

Event details:

What: COS SausageFest 2022

Where: Red Leg Brewing Company (2323 Garden of the Gods Road Colorado Springs, CO 80907)

When: Sat, October 8, 2022, Time: 12 – 6 P.M.

Why: A delicious gathering of master sausage makers from around the state to commemorate and compete in the age-old art of sausage making and celebrate Solsage Food Truck’s two-year anniversary!

For more information or if you are looking to purchase tickets, head to solsagefoodtruck.com.