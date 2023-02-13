Great Wolf Lodge – the largest family of indoor waterparks in North America – is sharing the love this Valentine’s Day and giving families even more reasons to come together as a Pack, with a special getaway offer sure to create joyful moments and lasting memories.

James Anderson, General Manager of Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs, appeared on Loving Living Local to share the details.

Here’s the details – Great Wolf Lodge is offering a one-day sale on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14, 2023) for stays booked between Feb. 14, 2023 and June 5, 2023. Families can use the code VDAY for a savings of up to 30% off overnight stays, along with complimentary daily breakfast for kids and a $25 food and beverage credit to any of the lodge’s restaurants – perfect for a parent’s much-needed morning coffee recharge, or celebratory cocktails to cap off an action-packed day with the kids.



Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs location offers residents in Colorado a convenient, and fun-filled family getaway. The perfectly heated 84-degree water park and plethora of indoor, dry-land attractions allow families to enjoy the resort all day long anytime of the year! Aside from the 50,000-square-foot water park, guests can enjoy the Great Wolf Adventure Park with an array of indoor attractions including a ropes course, miniature golf, arcade, and a high-tech, newly imagined version of the brand’s exclusive MagiQuest interactive adventure game. The resort also features a number of eateries that range from elevated dining to sweet ice cream treats, spacious and well-appointed guest suites.

Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs provides a true escape for families, offering an ability to completely disconnect and spend quality time together, enjoying family-friendly attractions, entertainment and dining at our resort. Book your stay today at www.greatwolf.com/colorado-springs.