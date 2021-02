Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The 20th anniversary of Moose is Loose Sale kicks off this weekend in beautiful Woodland Park.

This year has been brutal on retailers and restaurants and they are banding together to give folks a reason to come to woodland park. Lots of deals, discounts, fun activities, safe, socially distanced shopping and eating options.

Karole Campbell, Event Manager and Owner of Rhapsody Bar, joins us this morning with more details on this fun-filled event.

To learn more, check out: MooseIsLooseSale.com