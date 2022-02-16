Don’t miss Samantha Brown’s “Places to Love” Colorado Springs episode!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

American television host Samantha Brown continues her journey in Season 5 of PBS’ two-time Emmy Award-winning series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” The series showcases locally-owned businesses, musicians and artists, historical places, and enhanced natural spaces representing America’s best. Olympic City USA will soon be the latest destination featured!

The episode, sponsored by Visit Colorado Springs as part of their mission to bring economic vitality to the Pikes Peak Region, is already airing around the country and will air on Rocky Mountain PBS on Saturday, February 19.

Catch all of season 5 of Places to Love at samantha-brown.com.