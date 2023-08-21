(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Summer’s almost over, but the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo still has one more 21-and-up event. Catch the last Tails, Tunes & Tastes on Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and enjoy a unique night out with opportunities to visit animals, live music, food, and drinks!

Funds support animal care, Zoo improvements, and operations, plus 75¢ from every Tails, Tunes & Tastes ticket goes to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which has raised more than $4.5 million for frontline conservation efforts worldwide since 2008.

Advance tickets are required for members and the general public, which are going quickly. Tickets are available now at cmzoo.org/tails.