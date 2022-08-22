Is there really anything better than saving money? The answer you’re looking for is no. So if you’ve ever wanted to go down to Luisa Graff Jewelers, now is the time because Andrew Graff is slashing prices for Luisa Graff Jewelers’ Annual Clearance Sale! The sale covers the entire store, so Krista Witiak went to the jewelers to find all the markdowns.

The sale is happening now through Saturday, so if you’ve had your eye on something, NOW is the time to buy your pick of the litter before it’s gone!

To find more information, head online to www.luisagraffjewelers.com.