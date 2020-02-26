Don’t miss Little Women: the Musical, playing soon

Don’t miss the Village Arts of Colorado Springs production of Little Women. This morning, cast members Levanna Davis and Jo March are in studio giving us a sneak peak.

Little Women: The Musical is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. It tells the story of the four March sisters, as they come-of-age and forge their paths during the late 1800’s.

The show will be playing March 5th through the 7th, with 7:00pm showtimes each of those days, as well as a 12:00pm matinee on Saturday the 7th.