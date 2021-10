Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This Veterans Day, the Dental Nook in Colorado Springs is recognizing those who have served our country by providing a FREE filling, extraction, or basic cleaning for veterans!

Dental Nook Veterans Day Event:

November 11, 2021

8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

1 free filling, 1 free extraction, or 1 free basic cleaning

Make sure to share the news with any veteran friends in need, for more information head to their website, www.dentalnook.com.