Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving

Don’t miss Colorado Ballet Society’s “The Nutcracker” at the ENT Center

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Colorado Ballet Society presents ” The Nutcracker”, a 75-minute production. It is the perfect length for children and adults alike. Whether you’re seeing it again or for the first time, this classical ballet will capture your imagination and transport you to a magical world of toy soldiers and dancing snowflakes.

Mia Otto, Studio Manager, is here this morning with all the details.

Be sure to get your tickets, the production opens on Dec. 20th at the ENT Center for the Arts.

To learn more, visit: DanceInTheSprings.com/Tickets

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins