Don’t miss Colorado Ballet Society’s “The Nutcracker” at the ENT Center

The Colorado Ballet Society presents ” The Nutcracker”, a 75-minute production. It is the perfect length for children and adults alike. Whether you’re seeing it again or for the first time, this classical ballet will capture your imagination and transport you to a magical world of toy soldiers and dancing snowflakes.

Mia Otto, Studio Manager, is here this morning with all the details.

Be sure to get your tickets, the production opens on Dec. 20th at the ENT Center for the Arts.

To learn more, visit: DanceInTheSprings.com/Tickets