If Alzheimer’s disease has impacted you or a loved one, you’re not alone. President of Angels Against Alzheimer’s, Gina Miller, joined Nova in-studio to talk about how they are helping to raise money for local Alzheimer’s organizations.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of their 4th Annual Masked Till Midnight non-profit event on April 2. Masked Till Midnight is a Masquerade Ball benefiting local Alzheimer’s patients, their families, and research to cure this dreadful disease. This year they have the annual fundraiser with casino tables, cocktails, dancing, and live music from the SofaKillers!

Tickets are limited, so buy them today at angelsagainstalzheimers.com/masked-till-midnight.