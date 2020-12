Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Occasional anxiety is a part of life, everyone can experience anxiety to some degree. We are living in a very stressful time right now. Covid-19, the election, work and family issues can all be stressful and cause anxiety. However, when does anxiety become a problem that needs to be treated?

Cathie Lee Bonham, Licensed Professional Counselor, joins us this morning with tips on treating anxiety. For more, visit: CathieLeeBonham.com