Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14 this year – and Bloom Bar and Co. has you covered with locally grown flowers for the ladies in your life.

Stephanie Murdock, owner of Bloom Bar and Co., appeared on Loving Living Local to help us make our own arrangement. She also showed off plants, and herb gardens she has available for pick-up and delivery.

Bloom Bar and Co. is located at 205 W. Rockrimmon Blvd. #A in Colorado Springs. For more information check out bloombarandco.com.