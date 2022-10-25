(SPONSORED) — Dunkin’ is bringing back seasonal favorites and fueling guests with a whole lineup of Halloween treats! We caught up with Krista Witiak and her “boo” franchisee leader George Hart over at the Dunkin’ off Dublin Boulevard with an extra special autumnal sip.

Halloween is just the beginning of seasonal surprises at Dunkin’! Make sure to try the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato plus the Spider donut and Dunk-o-Lantern donut before it’s too late!

Earlier this month, Dunkin’ rolled out its improved loyalty program nationwide: Dunkin’ Rewards™, formerly DD Perks®. The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards, increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new Boosted Status, a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans.

