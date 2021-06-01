“Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen” and get your vaccine!

PUEBLO, Colo. -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a skunk there tested positive for rabies. The skunk was found in the Avondale area. The health department said the animal bit a pet dog.

"It is important for any pets and livestock in the Avondale area who may have had contact with a skunk to be examined immediately by a licensed veterinarian," said Vicki Carlton, Program Manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. "Rabies is deadly to both humans and animals once symptoms begin; therefore, it is important when a person or pet has contact with wildlife to seek medical or veterinary care immediately.”