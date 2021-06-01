“Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen” and get your vaccine!

It’s the first of June, which officially marks the start of Pride Month. We dusted off our rainbow flags and doused ourselves with glitter in studio with the help of some of Colorado Springs most FABULOUS Drag Queens, including Autumn Quinn. The Pridefest Coordinator and owner of Club Q, Nic Grzecka, explains how vaccinations will also be part of this year’s festivities.
|For more information, check out Colorado Springs Pridefest Facebook page and Club Q.
You can also learn more by going to UC Health.