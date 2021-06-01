“Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen” and get your vaccine!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s the first of June, which officially marks the start of Pride Month. We dusted off our rainbow flags and doused ourselves with glitter in studio with the help of some of Colorado Springs most FABULOUS Drag Queens, including Autumn Quinn. The Pridefest Coordinator and owner of Club Q, Nic Grzecka, explains how vaccinations will also be part of this year’s festivities.

For more information, check out Colorado Springs Pridefest Facebook page and Club Q.
You can also learn more by going to UC Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac