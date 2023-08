The 92nd annual Donkey Derby days take to the streets of Cripple Creek this weekend.

Loving Living Local got a preview of the event and got to meet the world-famous herd of donkeys.

Donkey Derby Days has been the primary fundraiser for the Two Mile High Club since 1931. This annual three-day festival serves as the largest fundraiser for the club, which provides essential support for the Cripple Creek Donkeys.

For more information visit www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com.