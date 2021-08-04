Donate school supplies for “Stuff the Bus” with Christmas Unlimited’s 98th annual drive

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Christmas Unlimited’s Operation Back to School is putting on its 98th annual “Stuff the Bus” drive to collect school supplies for all local school districts

You can donate in multiples ways.

Drop off school supplies at any Colorado Springs Fire Station or Drop off at Christmas Unlimited on Wednesday and Fridays 10 am to 3 pm (2204 E. Boulder Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

They need extra help this year to supply everyone that needs school supplies.

The list of needed supplies can be found on the Christmas Unlimited website.