Donate school supplies for “Stuff the Bus” with Christmas Unlimited’s 98th annual drive

Christmas Unlimited’s Operation Back to School is putting on its 98th annual “Stuff the Bus” drive to collect school supplies for all local school districts
You can donate in multiples ways.
- Drop off school supplies at any Colorado Springs Fire Station or
- Drop off at Christmas Unlimited on Wednesday and Fridays 10 am to 3 pm (2204 E. Boulder Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)
They need extra help this year to supply everyone that needs school supplies.
The list of needed supplies can be found on the Christmas Unlimited website.