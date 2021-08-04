Donate school supplies for “Stuff the Bus” with Christmas Unlimited’s 98th annual drive

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Christmas Unlimited’s Operation Back to School is putting on its 98th annual “Stuff the Bus” drive to collect school supplies for all local school districts

You can donate in multiples ways.

  1. Drop off school supplies at any Colorado Springs Fire Station or
  2. Drop off at Christmas Unlimited on Wednesday and Fridays 10 am to 3 pm (2204 E. Boulder Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

They need extra help this year to supply everyone that needs school supplies.

The list of needed supplies can be found on the Christmas Unlimited website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak