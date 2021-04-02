Doherty High School Band Mattress Fundraiser is back!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser is returning to the Doherty High School community!

Support the bands at Doherty High School by purchasing a mattress at Custom Fundraising Solutions. The event is happening April 3, 2021, from 10am-5pm at 2283-G Waynoka Road, Colorado Springs.

During the mattress sale fundraiser, you’ll find the brand-name floor models on display for customers to try, as well as top-quality accessories to fit all of your bedding needs (including pillow, sheets, protectors, adjustable power bases, and more!). All done in a COVID responsible environment.

For more info text DOHERTY to 484848.

If you want to learn more or are interested in supporting the Doherty High School Band to help raise money for these students, click here.

