(Sponsored) – Book your POOL time NOW at Under The Sun Dog Training and Daycare!

Swimming is one of the best overall exercises for dogs. It works all major muscles groups and is a supported exercise, meaning it can protect joints.

Loving Living Local host and dog lover Nova visited the Colorado Springs location, which offers swimming lessons and pool parties for our four-legged friends.

Under The Sun offers pool rental by appointment. 30, 45, or 60 minute rental where you can swim your dog or dogs and have the pool all to themselves. This is for 4 or less dogs

or you can have a party with up to 10 dogs!



Swim lessons are available which will help build confidence in the water so your dogs will have the freedom to swim.

Daycare swims are also available, so if your dog is already at daycare, Under The Sun will take groups of dogs swimming together. Under The Sun will also swim test the dogs to make sure they are safe to swim without assistance.

This is the perfect summer activity for your dogs, keeps them cool and also provides exercise in a fun and safe environment. For more information head to the website.