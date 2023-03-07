(Colorado Springs) — March is Sausage month at Dog Haus. Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Sausage features an all-beef sausage with cabbage, garlic, and corned beef spices in a snap casing; served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

You can also get it the Würst Way, with grilled sauerkraut, white American cheese & secret sauce; create a masterpiece Your Way by choosing your own toppings. Dog Haus also has it Corn Dog Way: dipped in our Haus rootbeer batter and fried; served Sliced Way (grilled and sliced with choice of dipping sauce) or Breakfast Way with crispy tater tots, 3 sunny side up eggs, white American cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo in a grilled flour tortilla.

Dog Haus has many options to choose from with many St. Patrick’s Day specials with green beer to pair! Head to the Colorado Springs location for the full menu items or check out the Dog Haus website for all the information.