Dog Haus’ Wurstmacher, Adam Gertler chats with Loving Living Local about the chains limited time item available across the nation through March 31st.



“To kick off its 2022 series, Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ team is launching the Impossible™ Nug Life Sando – featuring plant-based nuggets, smashed avocado, ginger-lime slaw and plant-based chipotle crema on a grilled, plant-based brioche bun – developed with help from Impossible Foods Head of Culinary, Chef J. Michael Melton. For each purchase of Impossible™ Nug Life Sando, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.”